Toyota recalls 20,000 cars in Vietnam due to faulty airbags

Toyota will recall 20,000 Vios and Yaris cars in Vietnam to fix their airbags. Photo by VnExpress

Toyota Vietnam announced the recall of 20,000 cars this week to replace airbags produced by Japanese firm Takata.

The Japanese auto maker will recall 18,138 of its Vios models assembled in Vietnam between 2009 and 2012, and 1,877 Yaris units imported into the country during the same period.

The move is part of a worldwide recall of Takata products.

According to Japan Times, airbag-manufacturer Takata has suffered massive losses due to faulty airbags that have been linked to at least 17 deaths worldwide.

The airbags' inflators can explode with excessive force and blow a metal canister apart, sending shrapnel into the car.

Toyota Vietnam said it will replace the airbags free of charge.

No accidents related to the airbags have been recorded in Vietnam.