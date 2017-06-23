Sun Group to launch luxury resort in Ha Long Bay

Sungroup plans to open its luxury resort complex Sun Premier Village Ha Long Bay at Wyndham Legend Halong Hotel in the northern province of Quang Ninh on July 1.

The developer expects the project to stimulate tourism in the province, the home of the world-famous Ha Long Bay.

Carrying the luxury resort brand name, Sun Premier Village Ha Long Bay with resort villas and shophouses is among the first beach-view resorts of international standards in the northern region and is guaranteed to make profits.

Sungroup offers buyers many attractive financial support programs, such as a preferential interest rate of 9 percent on loans within 15 years. Additionally, buyers who register to buy villas at the opening ceremony of the project will enjoy incentives of up to 5 percent off the selling price, excluding VAT.

When buying resort villas, investors will be entitled to a special interest rate of zero percent for loans of up to 70 percent of the selling price.

Villa owners will be issued long-term ownership certificates, in addition to enjoying 225 night stays free of charge at their properties, which can be exchanged with any hotel or resort developed by the Sun Group across Vietnam. These include InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, Premier Village Danang Resort, Novotel Danang Premier Han River and JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa.

They also have the opportunities to become members of the SOL Club for Sun Group’s investors, which will allow them to use golf courses and recreational parks built by the developer.

Customers who own a shophouse will have two attractive financing options, which are zero percent interest rate subsidy for a loan of up to 70 percent of the value. It will come with a grace period of up to 12 months or they can get a discount of up to 3 percent on the shophouse at the time of signing sale contracts.

Shophouse buyers who make the payment earlier than the schedule will be entitled to a preferential rate of up to 10 percent per year. Customers who pay up to 95 percent before July 30 will receive a payment voucher equivalent to 5 percent of the shophouse value.

Designed by Australia’s renowned Dark Horse Architect and landscape experts from Hong Kong-based landscape design company, AEDAS, each villa includes a secluded space surrounded by lush tropical gardens. Sun Premier Village Ha Long Bay offers beach villas, ocean villas, garden villas and lake villas in a simple but delicate architectural style.

Sun Premier Village Resort Ha Long Bay is located right next to the Sun World Halong Complex, which according to Duong Thuy Dung, Director of Research and Consulting, CBRE Viet Nam, "will help real estate investors increase their value.”