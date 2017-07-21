Sun Group launches new luxury resort complex in Ha Long Bay

Sun Group officially launched its upscale resort Sun Premier Village Halong Bay at JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi last Sunday, amidst much anticipation from the market.

The 5-star resort project is expected to drive up tourism in the northern province of Quang Ninh, the home of the world-famous Ha Long Bay.

Following an impressive launch event in Quang Ninh earlier this month, the project has been propelled to the top of the northern real estate market, with almost all shophouses under the first phase already reserved.

As a result, investors in Hanoi as well as many overseas Vietnamese investors attending last Sunday's event turned to the project with gusto.

“I learned about Sun Group from a number of its world-class projects, such as InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort and JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay. Sun Group’s reputation has spread across the border. While we were here on vacation, my wife and I invited a few friends to come along and learn more about this new investment opportunity,” Do Hoang, a Singaporean-Vietnamese shared excitedly.

“Sun Group is known internationally as a reputable developer,” he affirmed, stressing that the project developer’s reputation is the most important thing to consider when deciding whether to invest in a project.

The newly launched resort's elegant and distinctive design has also proved to be extremely appealing to investors.

“Each of Sun Group's projects possesses a certain unique flavor. They are unlike any other on the market. Investing in such unique projects is a sure-fire way to make a great profit, not to mention that this project is located right in the middle of a rising entertainment complex,” Hoang added.

After the launch event, many eager investors headed straight to Quang Ninh to see the project.

“Some customers even brought their families with them to Quang Ninh to enjoy the Sun World Halong entertainment complex, which is located right next to the project,” Nguyen Manh Hai, sales director at Max Vietnam JSC, said.

Ha Long, while already a popular choice for real estate investors due to its increasingly developed infrastructure and a growing potential for tourism development, has recently gained a new advantage, according to Hai. By no longer focusing on just a single season, rental properties in Ha Long have skyrocketed their profit potentials, drawing the attention of even more investors.

“Compared to other projects in the same segment in Da Nang or Nha Trang, Sun Premier Village Halong Bay has lower prices as well as robust profitability. This is also the only project to date that guarantees a minimum of 9 percent profit from rental activities for up to 15 years,” said Dinh Quang Tuan, sales director at Dat Xanh Mien Bac Services and Real Estate JSC and an official sales agent of Sun Premier Village Halong Bay.

When buying resort villas, by paying an initial amount of only VND5-7 billion ($220,000-$307,000, or about the price of a standard high-end apartment with 2-3 bedrooms in Hanoi), investors will be eligible for a bank loan covering 70 per cent of the remaining capital.

Investors can expect to receive VND20 billion ($879,800) in 15 years, equivalent to a 200 percent profitability ratio. This is an outstanding profitability in comparison with other investment channels in the market, and more importantly, it is guaranteed by Sun Group.

