VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

South Korea's Lotte considers sale of supermarkets in China: source

By Reuters/Hyunjoo Jin   September 11, 2017 | 08:15 am GMT+7

Lotte planned to sell as many as 50 out of its 99 Lotte Mart stores in China.

South Korea's Lotte Shopping is considering selling its supermarkets in China and other options should political tensions between Seoul and Beijing continue next year, an official at the retailer told Reuters on Monday.

"It is natural that we should have various alternatives, but no discussions or decisions have been made regarding detailed plans," the official said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

He did not elaborate on what other options were under consideration.

South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo reported on Saturday that Lotte plans to gradually sell as many as 50 of its 99 Lotte Mart stores in China and slash its Chinese workforce, citing a high-ranking official at its parent group, South Korea's No. 5 conglomerate.

Seventy-four of Lotte’s 99 Mart stores in China were closed by fire authorities over safety violations such as boxes blocking exit doors. Another 13 stores were shut down because of difficult business conditions.

China has pressured South Korean businesses via boycotts and bans since Seoul decided last year to deploy a U.S.-made missile defence system as a deterrent to nuclear-armed North Korea. Beijing says the system's radar can penetrate far into its territory.

Lotte has been among the hardest hit companies after it handed over land in southern South Korea so the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system could be installed there.

Seoul deployed the four more THAAD launchers on Thursday, several days after Pyongyang conducted its sixth nuclear test.

Lotte Shopping shares were up 0.7 percent in the wider market that was up 0.8 percent as of 00:19 GMT.

Related News:
Tags: Lotte China South Korea retail
 
Read more
Climate change threatens Latin America coffee producers

Climate change threatens Latin America coffee producers

Hanoi's new rapid bus route showing signs of overloading: report

Hanoi's new rapid bus route showing signs of overloading: report

Vietnam's prosecutors implicate multiple state firms in massive graft case

Vietnam's prosecutors implicate multiple state firms in massive graft case

In Europre, inflation targets still proving elusive

In Europre, inflation targets still proving elusive

Vietnam's benchmark index hits ten-year high on back of blue chip gains

Vietnam's benchmark index hits ten-year high on back of blue chip gains

Southeast Asian economies get a lift from China. Later, they may get the bill

Southeast Asian economies get a lift from China. Later, they may get the bill

China raises yuan rate to 16-month high as dollar sags

China raises yuan rate to 16-month high as dollar sags

Saigon calls for carpooling service ban to be revoked as city grinds to a halt

Saigon calls for carpooling service ban to be revoked as city grinds to a halt

 
go to top