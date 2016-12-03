Skyscraper to rise from the ashes in Saigon

Saigon Diamond Corporation launched the construction of a 60-story building in downtown Saigon on Friday.

The Saigon Jewelry Center Tower will be 208m high and will become the third highest building in the country’s economic hub.

Construction of the $230-million tower is expected to take four years. The complex will include offices, apartments and restaurants.

The municipal government granted the Saigon Diamond Corporation permission to build the skyscraper in 2007 but construction has been delayed.

The new tower will be built on a site that used to be home to the International Trade Center that was demolished following a fire that killed 60 people in October 2002.

The tallest building in the city, standing at 262.5m, is the Bitexco Financial Tower, also located in District 1.

The Landmark 81 skyscraper, which is expected to be completed next year, will tower over Bitexco at a height of 350m.

