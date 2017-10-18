VnExpress International
Saigon will need 70,000 new employees by year-end: report

By Vi Vu   October 18, 2017 | 01:30 pm GMT+7
HCMC has created 101,470 new jobs in the first nine months this year. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen

Workers will be needed most in the retail sector as businesses rush to cope with the year-end shopping spree.

Vietnam’s commercial center Ho Chi Minh City is going to need around 70,000 new workers in the coming months as businesses rush to meet deadlines and serve year-end consumption, according to the city's labor department.

The department said in a new report that the city will need to fill 29 percent more jobs in the final quarter than it did last year.

Workers will be needed most in the retail sector, besides shipping, information technology, garments and textiles, hospitality, customer care and real estate, it said.

Nearly 70 percent of the positions will not need a college degree, and a quarter will not require training.

The unemployment rate in HCMC fell from 4.7 percent in 2011 to 4.4 percent last year.

The southern megacity, home to 13 million people including migrants, created 101,470 new jobs during the first nine months this year, according to the city’s statistics office.

More than 26,600 new businesses have opened in the city this year, with newly registered capital surging 85 percent on-year to $18 billion.

The city also attracted $3.74 billion worth of FDI pledges in the first nine months, a 63 percent increase from the same period last year and more than any other province or city in the country.

Its economy has expanded 8 percent from a year ago to VND775,874 billion ($34.15 billion), official figures show.

