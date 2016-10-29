VnExpress International
Reality shows remain cash machines for Vietnam's TV networks

By Vien Thong   October 29, 2016 | 09:59 am GMT+7

30-second commercial spots on popular programs are getting more expensive.

Forget what people say about new media. TV continues to dominate in terms of ad revenue in Vietnam, thanks to the rise of many new reality shows during primetime hours.

According to the Vietnam Advertising Association (VAA), in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, competitive reality shows account for 6 percent of total broadcasting time, but contribute 19 percent of total advertising revenue.

Thirty-second spots on franchised shows such as those featuring up-and-coming models start at VND200 million ($7,400).

Vietnam's total ad industry revenue remains humble compared to Thailand, said Le Dinh Trong, a member of VAA’s executive committee. He hopes the industry will generate $3.5 billion by 2020.

An estimated 6,000 ad agencies in the country took in roughly VND52 trilliion ($2.32 billion) in 2016, up 10 percent from 2015.

Though around half of Vietnam's population are now online, television remains the primary source of information and entertainment for 72 percent of the population, said Doan Duy Khoa, the director of consumer research at Nielsen Vietnam.

