VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

New Zealand's incoming leader flags TPP problems

By Reuters/Benjamin Cooper   October 23, 2017 | 10:29 am GMT+7

After United States withdrew from TPP early this year, the group has 11 members. New Zealand and Japan had led the way.

New Zealand's participation in the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) has encountered an obstacle with incoming Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern insisting she will push for changes to the agreement due to be finalised next month.

The prime minister-elect told TVNZ's Q+A program on Sunday that she supports the TPP as well as lifting exports.

But she also insisted on proceeding with the Labor Party's plan to stop foreign speculation in the housing market, which would breach the draft agreement.

Ardern said she would lobby for changes to the agreement at next month's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam.

"Our view is that it will be possible to balance our desire to make sure that we provide housing...that's affordable, by easing demand and banning foreign speculators from buying existing homes, while meeting our trade goals," she said.

All three parties in the new government, including New Zealand First and the Green Party which have previously opposed the TPP, are united on the goal to lift exports, she said.

After President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from TPP early this year, the group has 11 members. New Zealand and Japan had led the way in saying they remain committed to a deal to cut trade barriers in the Asia-Pacific region.

Prior to her election, Ardern had promised to renegotiate the agreement, saying her government would want to be part of the TPP but that its "housing bottom line" was firm. 

Related News:

APEC Summit

Trump lands in Vietnam’s capital for state visit

Trump lands in Vietnam’s capital for state visit

APEC first ladies tour UNESCO town in Vietnam

APEC first ladies tour UNESCO town in Vietnam

Vietnam's capital beefs up security ahead of Trump's arrival

Vietnam's capital beefs up security ahead of Trump's arrival

See more
Tags: TPP New Zealand trade APEC
 
Read more
Hundreds of cities bid to become home to second Amazon HQ

Hundreds of cities bid to become home to second Amazon HQ

Fast fashion competition bursting at the seams in Vietnam

Fast fashion competition bursting at the seams in Vietnam

Vietnam forecasts GDP growth of at least 6.5 pct in 2018, says 2017 target in sight

Vietnam forecasts GDP growth of at least 6.5 pct in 2018, says 2017 target in sight

Brie trade agreement: China lifts soft cheese ban

Brie trade agreement: China lifts soft cheese ban

International coffee brands quit Vietnam due to filtered down profits

International coffee brands quit Vietnam due to filtered down profits

APEC finance ministers committed to achieving sustainable, inclusive growth

APEC finance ministers committed to achieving sustainable, inclusive growth

US deficit grows 13.6 percent in 2017, now 3.5 percent of GDP

US deficit grows 13.6 percent in 2017, now 3.5 percent of GDP

New CEO says Uber Vietnam will not be distracted by criticism

New CEO says Uber Vietnam will not be distracted by criticism

 
go to top