New techs launched at Asia’s major exhibition in Singapore

Visitors try new products displayed at CommunicAsia, EnterpriseIT and BroadcastAsia 2017. Photo courtesy of UBM SES

CommunicAsia, EnterpriseIT and BroadcastAsia 2017 have wrapped up a three-day exhibition and conference addressing technologies and strategies for smart cities and companies in Asia.

Held by Singapore’s leading event organizer UBM SES, the three exhibitions hosted 1,800 exhibitors from 62 countries and regions who came to present more than 900 new products.

Dubbed as Asia’s largest gathering of companies and experts from the world’s technology and digital entertainment, the event drew over 40,000 trade attendees and showcased innovations featuring the latest in big data analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, Internet of Things, among others.

“As organizers, we are proud to present an event that aligns to the region’s initiatives and push in advancing Asia’s digital transformation,” said Victor Wong, Project Director of Communications Events at UBM SES.

Following this year’s success, UBM SES will launch a new event next year for emerging technologies and business solutions, he said.

A combination of CommunicAsia, BroadcastAsia and the newly launched NXTAsia, ConnecTechAsia 2018 will be a three-day event slated for June next year in Singapore.