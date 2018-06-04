VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Most SE Asian stocks gain; Singapore, Indonesia up nearly 1 percent

By Reuters   June 4, 2018 | 04:59 pm GMT+7
Most SE Asian stocks gain; Singapore, Indonesia up nearly 1 percent
Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday

Vietnam stocks rose as much as 0.9 percent, as materials and industrials extended gains from last week. 

Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday, with Singapore gaining nearly 1 percent as upbeat sentiment following positive U.S. jobs data pushed global equities higher.

Asia ex-Japan shares rose 1 percent to their highest level since May 17. 

Data on Friday showed that U.S. job growth accelerated in May and unemployment rate dropped to an 18-year low.

"We are following the bullish sentiment on Friday on U.S. after job data," said Linus Loo, Head of research at Lim & Tan Securities.

"Because we (South-east Asia) are export-driven, especially Singapore, we tend to track the U.S.," he added. 

Singapore shares rose 0.9 percent in early trade. Financials drove gains, as heavyweights DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp gained 1.2 percent each.

Indonesian shares rose 0.8 percent led by financials and telecommunication stocks. 

Indonesia's annual inflation rate in May was 3.41 percent, slightly below the median forecast of 3.28 percent in a Reuters poll, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks rose about 1.3 percent.

Vietnam stocks rose as much as 0.9 percent, as materials and industrials extended gains from last week. Vietjet Aviation climbed nearly 7 percent while Vietcombank rose as much as 2.5 percent.

Meanwhile, Philippine shares fell 0.9 percent, dragged lower by industrial on caution ahead of inflation data due on Tuesday. 

Philippine inflation likely accelerated for the fifth straight month in May, a Reuters poll showed, but analysts were divided over when the central bank will again raise interest rates.

Aboitiz Equity Ventures slumped 3.8 percent while SM Investments Corp fell 2.7 percent.

Malaysian and Thai shares were largely unchanged in early trade.

Related News:
Tags: Southeast Asia Stocks Vietnam
 
Read more
Overseas remittances to HCMC rises 20 pct to $2.9 billion

Overseas remittances to HCMC rises 20 pct to $2.9 billion

US real estate firm makes surprise return to Vietnam

US real estate firm makes surprise return to Vietnam

Parliament okays $300mln railway upgrade in Vietnam

Parliament okays $300mln railway upgrade in Vietnam

Vietnam airport expansion requires vicinity upgrade in tandem: Minister

Vietnam airport expansion requires vicinity upgrade in tandem: Minister

Hundreds demand extradition of Vietnamese CEO for $36mln cryptocurrency fraud

Hundreds demand extradition of Vietnamese CEO for $36mln cryptocurrency fraud

Ban sugar imports, tax other sweeteners, Vietnamese government urged

Ban sugar imports, tax other sweeteners, Vietnamese government urged

Defense Ministry urged haste in handing over land for Saigon bridge

Defense Ministry urged haste in handing over land for Saigon bridge

 
go to top