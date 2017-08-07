Mitsubishi, Audi recall cars in Vietnam due to safety concerns

Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam has recalled 4,218 cars due to technical faults, official reports said.

The majority of the recalled models are Pajero Sports manufactured between 2011 and 2016, but around 20 percent are Outlander Sports produced from 2014-2016.

Explaining the recall, which may take until July 2019, Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam said the hinges on the rear doors were prone to rust because they were not completely coated in anti-corrosion paint. This meant they could fall off and injure people.

In a separate move, Audi Vietnam has recalled 33 of its Q3 models manufactured between June 2014 and November 2016 due to a problem with their brake lights.

Audi said the brake lights could fail if the handbrake was used to make an emergency stop.

Official data shows Vietnamese customers bought more than 134,200 cars in the first half of this year, down 1 percent against the same period last year.