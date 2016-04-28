Vietnamese firm signs deal with Laos to work on 60 million ton coal mine

Deputy Minister Sisou Phanthong (R) and Director Pham Ngoc Long (L) at the signing ceremony. Photo by VNA

The signing ceremony took place at Laos’s Ministry of Planning and Investment in the capital Vientiane, and was attended by Deputy Minister Sisou Phanthong.

Director Pham Ngoc Long from Long Van Limited Company said that an initial survey across an area of 600 hectares showed that there is an estimated 60 million tons of coal. It will be used for a $200-million power plant in Laos.

The director promised that his company will comply with Laos’s environmental law, generate jobs for local people and follow the provisions of the contract.