vietnam-petroleum-association-asks-for-lower-import-duty-on-oil-products

On March 21 this year, the Ministry of Finance adjusted retail tax rates for imported gasoline and diesel to 18.35 percent and 2.32 percent, while kerosene and mazut remained exempt.

The Vietnam Petroleum Association, however, said that these rates create a gap between the import duties they are obliged to pay and the amount they are paid by customers.

Source: Petrolimex, the Ministry of Industry and Trade

They asked the government to lower the import duty on gasoline to 10 percent instead of 20 percent and asked to be exempt from paying import taxes on diesel, kerosene and mazut.

The association added that the government should increase special consumption tax rates as well as the environmental tax collected from customers to make up the state budget deficit.