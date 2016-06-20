VnExpress International
Markets

Petrolimex lowers retail prices of gasoline after three-month hike

By Bui Hong Nhung, Ha Phuong   June 20, 2016 | 04:15 pm GMT+7

Petrolimex Corporation, Vietnam’s top oil importer and distributor, reduced retail prices of gasoline by two percent while pushing up fuel prices by more than three percent.

The new price for gasoline is VND16,860 ($0.73) per liter for RON 95, down two percent; VND16,160 for RON 92, down 2.1 percent and E5 RON 95 is down 2.1 percent to VND15.640.

In contrast, the price for 0.05 percent sulfur diesel has been adjusted up 3.3 percent to touch VND12,290 per liter.

Kerosene’s price follows the same trend with a fall of 3.6 percent to stand at VND10,660 per liter.

Previously, June 4, prices for oil products rose from 1.41 percent to over 6.7 percent.

Vietnam’s oil product prices are adjusted every 15 days by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Tags: retail oil prices Petrolimex gasoline diesel
 
Vietnamese farmer reaps rewards on the grapevine

Vietnam's 2016 rice exports seen down 13 percent year on year

Expectations of poor robusta coffee crops could spur price rally

TPP trade deal could trample Vietnam's livestock industry

Vietnam's coal imports jump to record high as summer comes

Vietnam's textiles: Low productivity could eat up TPP benefits

Vietnamese farmers lick their lips at rising lychee prices

Luxury cars

