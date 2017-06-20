JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay crowned Asia’s leading new resort

The 2017 World Travel Awards Asia & Australasia has named JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay in southern Vietnam Asia’s Leading New Resort.

The five-star JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay beat other famous newcomers, including Anantara Kalutara Resort and Shangri-La's Hambantota Resort and Spa in Sri Lanka, The St. Regis Langkawi in Malaysia, Alila Anji in China, and Hoshinoya Bali and Mövenpick Resort and Spa Jimbaran Bali in Indonesia, to bag the most votes from tourism experts from more than 140 countries.

“We are delighted to be named Asia’s Leading New Resort by our colleagues in the hospitality industry,” said Ty Collins, the resort's general manager. “The opening of JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay marks the birth of luxury hospitality in Phu Quoc and has established a benchmark of excellence and quality for future Marriott developments throughout Asia.”

The construction of JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay started in 2015 and the resort opened its doors to the public late last year.

Lying only 15 minutes from Phu Quoc International Airport, the French-style resort has 244 rooms, suites and stand-alone villas.

It also has four restaurants serving French, Japanese, Vietnamese and Chinese food.

Emerald Bay is the first five-star resort in Sun Group’s Phu Quoc holiday resort chain to officially open.

The resort aims to awaken the tourism potential on Phu Quoc and turn the island into a luxury global travel destination. JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay's success as Asia’s Leading New Resort has taken the developer a step closer.