InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort wins 4 World Travel Awards

At the gala ceremony in Shanghai on June 4, it was awarded Asia's Leading Luxury Resort 2017, Vietnam's Leading Resort 2017, Asia's Leading Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant 2017: La Maison 1888 Restaurant, and Asia's Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2017: Sun Peninsula Residence Villa.

"This recognition is a result of the thoughtful and world-class services and experiences that we deliver to our guests every day. It also reflects the fantastic vision of our owners who built the most impressive resort in Asia,” Juan Losada, General Manager of the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, said.

“The past five years have been fantastic for everyone involved and associated with us and we look forward to an even more bright future,” Losada added.

These awards reaffirm the resort team’s commitment to excellence, which they have demonstrated ever since the first ribbon cutting ceremony was held on June 1, 2012.

Through the years, the iconic InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort has redefined the definition of luxury in Da Nang as well as Vietnam, and amassed numerous international awards.

The Sun Peninsula Residence has also been recognized as Asia’s Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2017 for extraordinary design and excellent service. Nestled in a secluded area for ultimate privacy, each villa spans up to approximately 1,000 square meters and features views of the private bay from all directions.

Each unit includes two private pools and a large reception area as well as a fully equipped kitchen, making it perfect for both relaxation and entertainment. Each deluxe bedroom comes with an expansive bathroom with two vanity areas, an enormous designer marble bathtub and an outdoor shower with the mythical Monkey Mountain as the backdrop.

The World Travel Awards were launched in 1993 to acknowledge excellence in the travel and tourism industry. Currently in its 24th year, it has been heralded as the "travel industry's equivalent to the Oscars" by The Wall Street Journal. The awards are decided based on votes by the public and travel professionals worldwide.