Vietnam to spend $286 mln fencing illegal crossing

By Dat Nguyen   March 12, 2020 | 05:30 pm GMT+7
A railway officer climbs down a train in northern Lao Cai Province. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Vietnam will spend VND6.67 trillion ($286 million) on building barriers and closing illegal crossings along its railway routes to prevent accidents.

A government decision issued recently on improving railway safety says that over 675 kilometers of frontage roads and fences will be built and 305 new crossing paths laid over the next six years (2020-2025).

There were 5,557 intersections on railway tracks across Vietnam last year, most of them opened illegally by local residents living nearby, according to railway operator Vietnam Railways.

Last year, 257 railway accidents killed 110 people and injured 180 others.

With the new safety plan, the government aims to bring the annual number of railway accidents down by 5-10 percent.

Vietnam currently has over 3,000 kilometers of railway tracks, none of them high-speed. Several projects in the pipeline envisage major upgrades in the coming years.

