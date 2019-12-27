VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Industries

Vietnam to import 100,000 tonnes of pork

By Anh Minh   December 27, 2019 | 04:33 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to import 100,000 tonnes of pork
Pigs are seen at a farm outside Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham.

Vietnam will import 100,000 tons of pork from now until Q1 2020 to ensure sufficient supply for the holiday season at stabilized prices.

Do Thang Hai, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade also said Thursday that authorities are looking for pork sources at reasonable prices to connect them with local importers.

Nguyen Huynh Trang, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Industry and Trade, said that the domestic supply of pork in the southern region has dropped by 50 percent from earlier this year.

The fall came after the African swine fever epidemic broke out in February and spread to all 63 localities in the country, claiming the lives of 5.9 million pigs.

Major pork producing province Dong Nai saw its supply go down by 34 percent, and in Dong Thap, fell 42 percent, Trang said.

Pork consumption in HCMC fell 30 percent year-on-year due to low supply and prices tripled from March to over VND90,000 ($3.9) per kilogram now, she said.

But imported pork doesn’t guarantee lower prices than domestic pork, due to taxes and preservation costs, Trang said. She proposed a reduction or removal of import taxes in the city.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said Monday that the rising pork prices were partly due to speculators spreading rumors of shortages, and some producers holding back their stock, waiting for prices to rise even higher.

Government agencies have previously estimated that Vietnam could be 200,000-300,000 tonnes of pork short this year.

Vietnam’s January-November pork imports more than doubled year-on-year to 110,000 tonnes, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam pork shortage pork import 10000 tonnes rising pork prices pork supply
 
Read more
Hanoi’s suburban malls vacant for years

Hanoi’s suburban malls vacant for years

Cargo handling up 14 pct in Vietnamese ports

Cargo handling up 14 pct in Vietnamese ports

Resort real estate lost ground in 2019

Resort real estate lost ground in 2019

Vietnam mulls raising foreign ownership cap in local petrol firms

Vietnam mulls raising foreign ownership cap in local petrol firms

Cigarette smuggling costs Vietnam hundreds of millions of dollars

Cigarette smuggling costs Vietnam hundreds of millions of dollars

Vietnam has enough pork in stock: PM

Vietnam has enough pork in stock: PM

Moody’s confirms outlook downgrades for 15 Vietnamese banks

Moody’s confirms outlook downgrades for 15 Vietnamese banks

Flaring solar investment ruptures infrastructure in 2019

Flaring solar investment ruptures infrastructure in 2019

 
go to top