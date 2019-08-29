Vietnam Jan-Aug coffee exports likely fell 10.3 pct y/y

A woman checks coffee beans that are sorted by size at a coffee factory in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham.

Coffee

Coffee exports from Vietnam are expected to fall an estimated 10.3 percent in the first eight months of this year from a year earlier to 1.19 million tons, equal to 19.8 million 60-kg bags, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on Thursday.

Coffee export revenue for Vietnam, the world’s biggest producer of the robusta bean, will likely decline 20 percent to $2.03 billion in the eight-month period, the GSO said.

The country’s coffee shipments in August are estimated at 130,000 tons, valued at $220 million, it said.

Rice

Rice exports in January-August are forecast to increase 0.1 percent from a year earlier to 4.53 million tons.

Revenue from rice exports in the period is expected to drop 14.2 percent to $1.96 billion.

August rice exports from Vietnam, the world’s third-largest shipper of the grain, likely totalled 580,000 tonnes, worth $252 million, the GSO said.

Energy

Vietnam’s January-August crude oil exports were seen rising 0.9 percent from the same period last year to an estimated 2.68 million tons.

Crude oil export revenue in January to August is expected to fall 6.5 percent from a year earlier to $1.4 billion.

Oil product imports in the first eight months were estimated at 5.57 million tons, up 106.3 percent from the same period last year, while the value of product imports increased 87.8 percent to $2.639 billion.

Vietnam’s January-August liquefied petroleum gas imports were seen rising 16.4 percent from a year earlier to 1.14 million tons.

The GSO trade data is subject to revision next month.