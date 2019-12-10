VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Industries

Vietnam Airlines wants caps removed on domestic ticket prices

By Anh Minh   December 10, 2019 | 09:26 am GMT+7
Vietnam Airlines wants caps removed on domestic ticket prices
Passengers boarding a Vietnam Airlines flight at HCMC's Tan Son Nhat Airport. Photo by Shutterstock/Ovu0ng.

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has proposed that price caps on domestic air tickets be removed to allow carriers more pricing flexibility.

The current price ceiling makes it difficult for airlines to diversify their prices, increase profits during certain periods of time like peak seasons, and in turn lower prices on some routes, Le Hong Ha, Deputy General Director of Vietnam Airlines, said at a tourism forum on Monday.

Vietnam should abolish the domestic price ceiling, and allow market forces to decide prices. "The aviation market is already operating like a free market, so airlines should be allowed to freely adjust prices based on supply and demand," Ha said.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) supports the proposal, as Vietnam is one of the few countries in the world still having a price cap, said Vo Huy Cuong, deputy head of the authority.

The CAAV has proposed removal of the price cap every time amendments or supplements are made to the Civil Aviation Law, but these were not approved because the National Assembly felt it was necessary to protect the interest of many classes of civilians travelling by air, he said.

If this regulation is not amended, airlines will focus on operating and developing international routes rather than domestic ones, he added.

In mid-2018, many airlines requested the government to raise domestic price caps because they were losing money on many routes after cost of fuel and labor increased, but this was not approved either.

Currently, air tickets on routes under 500 km operated to promote socio-economic development have a maximum price of VND1.6 million ($69), ordinary routes under 500 km VND2.2 million ($95), while the highest ceiling is VND3.75 million ($162) for routes of 1,280 km or above.

According to the government portal, the air distance between the northernmost point of Vietnam to the southernmost point is 1,650 km.

Local airlines served 50.3 million passengers from January to November, up 10.7 percent year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Airlines price cap domestic flights price ceiling CAAV abolish remove aviation airlines
 
Read more
Winners and losers in Vietnam’s retail market

Winners and losers in Vietnam’s retail market

Safety officer shortage roadblock to aviation growth

Safety officer shortage roadblock to aviation growth

Fruits exports to China plunge

Fruits exports to China plunge

Vietnam textile industry orders hit by African competition

Vietnam textile industry orders hit by African competition

Vietnam to import more electricity from Laos

Vietnam to import more electricity from Laos

Vietnam struggles to meet car localization target

Vietnam struggles to meet car localization target

Saigon luxury apartment prices up 40 pct in 3 years

Saigon luxury apartment prices up 40 pct in 3 years

‘Big 4’ banks low on capital, could stop lending

‘Big 4’ banks low on capital, could stop lending

 
go to top