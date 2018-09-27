US looks to up innards export to Vietnam

Vietnam has not allowed the import of stomach and other white organs. Photo by VnExpress

The National Pork Board (NPB), sponsored by U.S. Department of Agriculture, said that Vietnam has allowed the import of red organs like heart, liver and kidney, but not stomach and other white organs.

Since Americans do not consume the pig’s innards, the U.S. wants to export both red and white organs to Vietnam. The products have been exported to other Asian countries like China, S. Korea, Singapore and Malaysia.

Craig Morris, vice president of international marketing for NPB, said the agency is trying to find out more about consumer interests, building relationships with buyers, influencers and retailers after noticing that consumption rate of U.S. pork in Vietnam remains positive.

In 2017, the U.S. exported fresh, frozen ham and shoulder meat worth more than $11 million to Vietnam.

The NPB has stressed that U.S. - China trade tensions are not the reason for the latest push to export more to Vietnam.

However, it has acknowledged that China has increased its import tax on U.S. pork from 12 percent to 62 percent, causing exports to fall.

Meanwhile, the shift in eating habits in Vietnam and Singapore opens up new opportunities, the agency said.

Currently, Vietnam is the U.S.’ second largest trading partner in pork products after Hong Kong.