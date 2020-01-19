Spectacular bonsai creations fetch handsome sums as Tet symbols

Phong said the tree would cost VND2 billion (over $86,000). He bought it from the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang two years ago.

"I’m leasing it at VND200 million ($8,600) for Tet (Lunar New Year festival). Many customers have showed interest but do not accept the price. But I cannot reduce it. I’ve already spent up to VND40 million ($1,724) taking care of it during the past year, not to mention other work, and accepting the bargain could mean no profit or very little profit for me," he says.