VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Industries

Southern Vietnam sees surge in industrial land prices

By Trung Tin    July 8, 2020 | 08:32 am GMT+7
Southern Vietnam sees surge in industrial land prices
The gate into Song Thuan Industrial Park in Binh Duong Province, southern Vietnam. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

Average Q2 leasing costs at industrial zones in HCMC and southern provinces rose to $106 per square meter, a 9.7 percent year-on-year increase.

Ho Chi Minh City had the highest rent at $182.3 per square meter per lease term, followed by Long An ($133), Dong Nai ($98), Binh Duong ($88) and Ba Ria-Vung Tau ($80), according to a recent report by real estate service firm Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL).

The cost of ready-built factories was more stable than land at $3.5-5 per square meter per month due to short-term contracts of between 3-5 years and the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the report says.

Even though businesses were affected by the pandemic, market studies showed industrial real estate in Vietnam still attracting many enterprises and investors.

In the second quarter, the south of Vietnam had registered a total leasable land area of 25,045 hectares. Some of the remaining industrial real estate in HCMC was not available for leasing since compensation payments related to site clearance had not been completed.

Because the pandemic is still happening locally and globally, leases in the second quarter were mainly from domestic investors or deals reached before the outbreak. The average occupancy rate of the southern industrial parks reached 84 percent by the end of the second quarter.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnam industrial land prices

HCMC

southern region

Vietnam industrial real estate

 

Read more

Market turns its back on seaside villas

Market turns its back on seaside villas

Covid-19 hits HCMC office space rents

Covid-19 hits HCMC office space rents

Developers race to buy lands post-pandemic

Developers race to buy lands post-pandemic

Vietnam insurance firms expect Covid-19 profit downers

Vietnam insurance firms expect Covid-19 profit downers

HCMC townhouse prices surge 36 percent

HCMC townhouse prices surge 36 percent

Vietnam cuts auto registration fee by half

Vietnam cuts auto registration fee by half

Wary lenders and borrowers leave banks flush with cash

Wary lenders and borrowers leave banks flush with cash

HCMC developers turn their attention further afield

HCMC developers turn their attention further afield

 
go to top