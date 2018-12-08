Real estate in Saigon the most sought after in Vietnam

Saigon led Vietnam as the locality drawing most real-estate interest with 300 million Internet searches. Photo by VnExpress/Vu Le

According to a report recently issued by Batdongsan.com.vn, one of the biggest property portals in Vietnam, Hanoi is the second most searched city when users look up real estate at 170 million searches.

The two cities are followed by central Da Nang City, southern Bien Hoa Town, northern Hai Phong City, central Nha Trang Town, and Vung Tau Town and Can Tho City in the south in terms of popularity.

Overall, the leading position of Saigon real estate is predicted to continue to remain the same because its housing market is still seeing a lot of actions.

Consumer data collected from Internet queries also showed the level of interest given to real estate in each specific area.

Saigon attracted the highest level of interest, at 41.8 percent of recorded consumers, the largest in Vietnam, while Hanoi had 29.7 percent. Central Khanh Hoa Province, Da Nang, and southern provinces of Dong Nai and Binh Duong recorded modest numbers, fluctuating between 3 to 4.5 percent. Interest is measured by saved searches, favorites and number of queries.

The report also reveals that budget and midrange apartments in Saigon and Hanoi, which are priced between VND20-30 million ($860.47 – $1,290) per square meter, with an area of around 60-70 square meters are the type of high-rise apartments that attracts the most attention from Internet users.

Meanwhile, in regards to content posted on the website of this organisation, foundation land (land serving as the foundation for housing projects to be built on) tops the board in the number of posts published, at 1.2 million posts.

The land is also the most indulgent hunting with nearly 120 million searches, showing the habit of clinging to land, ownership of real estate in the territory of the Vietnamese, said the report.

In addition, separate houses attached to land are also highly sought after, at nearly 120 million searchers. This shows the Vietnamese consumers’ preference to own land, or possess properties attached to land, according to the report.