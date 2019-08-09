VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Industries

Hanoi taxi association wants ride-hailing tax benefits

By Dat Nguyen   August 9, 2019 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Hanoi taxi association wants ride-hailing tax benefits
Taxis wait for customers in downtown Hanoi. Photo by Shutterstock/TK Kurikawa.

The Hanoi Taxi Association is seeking to provide ride-hailing services for under 9-seater cars to enjoy tax benefits.

Ho Quoc Phi, general secretary of the association, has petitioned Hanoi authorities for permission, saying traditional taxi firms in the city have already been offering apps to book rides and meet all the requirements to offer ride-hailing services.

The association, which represents 16 taxi firms operating in Hanoi, said that Grab and similar companies registered as ride-hailing businesses enjoy many tax incentives denied to traditional taxi firms.

Grab pays a 2 percent corporate income tax on revenue, while taxi firms pay the tax of up to 25 percent on profit.

For taxi firms that have been operating with both the traditional model and the ride-hailing model, Phi has asked for refunds of the differences in taxes paid by ride-hailing firms and the traditional taxi firms.

Faced with strong competition from ride-hailing firms like Grab, some local taxi firms have joined forces to compete as one brand, while others have focused on developing their own mobile apps.

The ride-hailing market in Vietnam is bustling with the expansion of Grab and the entry of local firms like FastGo and Be, and Indonesia’s Go-Jek’s affiliate Go-Viet.

Vietnam’s ride-hailing and food delivery market will be worth $2 billion in 2025, according to a report released last year by Google and Singapore investment firm Temasek.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam ride hailing Grab Hanoi Taxi Association traditional taxi tax incentives
 
Read more
Demand for GPS watches soars after boy dies in school bus

Demand for GPS watches soars after boy dies in school bus

Vietnam investigates plastic dumping by China, Malaysia, Thailand

Vietnam investigates plastic dumping by China, Malaysia, Thailand

Vietnam mulls tax incentives for locally-made auto parts

Vietnam mulls tax incentives for locally-made auto parts

Near Hanoi, a village welcomes trash

Near Hanoi, a village welcomes trash

Ride-hailing app Be enters delivery market

Ride-hailing app Be enters delivery market

Vietnam car imports triple in first seven months

Vietnam car imports triple in first seven months

New instant noodles product launched every two days in Vietnam

New instant noodles product launched every two days in Vietnam

 
go to top