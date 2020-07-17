VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Industries

Hanoi new apartment supply falls to seven-year low

By Dat Nguyen   July 17, 2020 | 08:09 am GMT+7
Hanoi new apartment supply falls to seven-year low
Apartment buildings seen in Hanoi's Cau Giay District. Photo by VnExpress/TuananhVu.

With the government tightening control over permits, Hanoi’s second quarter new apartment supply fell to a seven-year low.

A report by real estate consultancy Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) says 2,910 apartments were listed for sale in the second quarter, down 36.7 percent from the first quarter, most of them from subsequent phases of existing projects.

Although there had been expectations that new supply will increase after the social distancing campaign, the government’s tightening of controls relating to granting land use rights and construction licenses for new developments have had an impact, the report says.

Sales showed signs of recovery in the second quarter with 5,298 units sold, up 30.6 percent from the first quarter, with affordable and mid-end units priced $1,200-1,800 the top performers.

Average price was $1,493 per square meter, up 4.9 percent year-on-year.

Between 10,000 and 15,000 units are set to enter the market during the rest of the year, the report estimates.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Hanoi apartment supply

seven year low

real estate

apartment market

 

Read more

Saigon hotels record limp H1 performance

Saigon hotels record limp H1 performance

Transmission line problems might dash solar power plant hopes

Transmission line problems might dash solar power plant hopes

Allow foreign ownership in fuel distribution, ministry proposes

Allow foreign ownership in fuel distribution, ministry proposes

Honda most searched vehicle brand in Vietnam

Honda most searched vehicle brand in Vietnam

Automobile market sees recovery as government slashes fee

Automobile market sees recovery as government slashes fee

Plummeting exports threaten textile job cuts

Plummeting exports threaten textile job cuts

Market turns its back on seaside villas

Market turns its back on seaside villas

Covid-19 hits HCMC office space rents

Covid-19 hits HCMC office space rents

 
go to top