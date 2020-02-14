Coronavirus stems Valentine's flower fever

Ha, a small scale merchant who has sold flowers at Quang Ba market over many years, said demand this year had fallen greatly.

"We’re already losing. We bought roses at VND130,000 ($5.59) per 30 and are selling them at VND100,000 ($4.30) but nobody bought.. Now, I am even willing to sell if someone can pay VND50,000 ($2.15)," she said.