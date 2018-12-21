VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Industries

Auto industry revs up industrial real estate in Vietnam

By Vu Le   December 21, 2018 | 04:29 pm GMT+7
Auto industry revs up industrial real estate in Vietnam
Auto producers from Europe, the U.S. and Asia have been increasingly renting out industrial space in Vietnam. Photo by AFP

Industrial real estate developers have been reaping the benefits of the investment surge into Vietnam’s automobile industry.

Over the past three years, auto producers from Europe, the U.S. and Asia have been increasingly renting out industrial space and manufacturing facilities in Vietnam, giving real estate developers a significant boost.

This is the conclusion drawn by a recent report by real estate service firm CBRE Vietnam which evaluates the impact of growth of the Vietnamese automobile industry on the industrial real estate market.

The report notes that Camoplast Solideal from Luxembourg has rented 70,000 square meters of land to open a tire factory, and Schaeffler from Germany, 55,000 square meters to develop production facilities.

Mercedes from Germany has rented 5,500 square meters of land to open a distribution center, while Bentley from the United Kingdom has rented 5,000 square meters for a showroom and service center.

Yazaki of Japan has rented 39,000 square meters for electric car cable production, and Mogul Federal from the U.S. 5,000 square meters to make seats.

The CBRE report says that although Vietnam’s car manufacturing sector may be behind some other ASEAN countries, the consolidation of cleared land allocated for automobile production is increasing.

For both foreign and domestic producers, manufacturing facilities are mainly clustered in the north. Auto producers tend to choose this area to rent industrial land, the CBRE report says.

Due to higher demand for industrial land, rentals have increased, recently.

At an industrial park in southern province of Dong Nai, the price to rent industrial land for long-term leases of up to 50 years reached $90 per square meter last month, up from $60 to $70 last year.

The average rent of industrial land in northern Vietnam hit $82 per square meter per lease term in Q3, an increase of nearly 9 percent compared to Q1, according to a report by real estate service firm Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL).

Hanoi’s average rents increased significantly to $137 per square meter per lease term, the highest in the north, driven by limited supply.

There are only 358 businesses in the auto industry in Vietnam compared to 2,500 in Thailand, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and observers have said that the potential for growth is high.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam automobile industry growth benefits spills over industrial real estate
 
Read more
Supporting industry should be a major priority: PM

Supporting industry should be a major priority: PM

Vietnam’s car imports down 20 pct in 2018

Vietnam’s car imports down 20 pct in 2018

Almost all Vietnamese internet users shop online

Almost all Vietnamese internet users shop online

Businesses struggle to recruit as Vietnamese employees cling to year-end bonus

Businesses struggle to recruit as Vietnamese employees cling to year-end bonus

Vietnam has huge biomass potential, but policy tweak needed

Vietnam has huge biomass potential, but policy tweak needed

Vingroup’s new smartphones target global market

Vingroup’s new smartphones target global market

Number of Chinese buying high-end Saigon apartments skyrockets

Number of Chinese buying high-end Saigon apartments skyrockets

 
go to top