VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Industries

Asia coffee prices hit near 2-1/2-year low in Vietnam; trade thin in Indonesia

By Reuters   September 7, 2018 | 09:58 am GMT+7
Asia coffee prices hit near 2-1/2-year low in Vietnam; trade thin in Indonesia
Vietnamese farmers offer coffee at around 32,500 dong-33,300 dong ($1.39-$1.43) per kg on April 6, the lowest since April 2016. Photo by Reuters

Coffee prices in Vietnam hit their lowest in nearly 2-1/2 years following global cues,  traders said on Thursday.

Farmers in Vietnam, the world’s second-biggest coffee producer after Brazil, offered coffee at around 32,500 dong-33,300 dong ($1.39-$1.43) per kg in the province of Daklak, the lowest since April 2016, traders said.

International markets recovered slightly on Wednesday but prices are still unattractively low, said Phan Hung Anh, deputy director of Anh Minh Co, a coffee-trading firm in Daklak province, Vietnam’s major coffee growing area.

November robusta coffee settled up $26, or 1.8 percent, at $1,501 per tonne on Wednesday. The second-month contract had slumped to a 2-1/2-year low of $1,465 on Tuesday.

Exporters offered Vietnam’s 5 percent black and broken grade 2 robusta at $40-$70 discount to London’s November contract, while importers sought a $60-$70 discount, traders said.

Traders expected coffee exports this month to dip to 90,000 tonnes-120,000 tonnes from 135,000 tonnes in August, citing low prices and as Vietnam is heading towards the end of its crop season. The 2018/2019 crop season starts in October.

In Indonesia, premiums for the grade 4 defect 80 robusta in the province of Lampung were at $90 to the November contract or $130-US$140 to the January contract, traders said. Last week, premiums were at $100 to the November contract.

“Prices are already stable, and this is predicted to continue for the next two weeks,” one coffee trader told Reuters, adding trade was thin as harvest would end this month.

Another trader said harvest was almost over in some areas like Bengkulu and Talang Padang, and Palembang.

Indonesia exported 11,633.8 tonnes of robusta coffee beans from the Lampung province in August, down 67 percent from the same month last year, government data showed.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Indonesia coffee price trade export
 
Read more
Bubble threat a thing of the past: Saigon realty association

Bubble threat a thing of the past: Saigon realty association

Pricing incentive for Vietnam solar power projects extended

Pricing incentive for Vietnam solar power projects extended

Vietnam yet to streamline foreigners’ property ownership process

Vietnam yet to streamline foreigners’ property ownership process

E-commerce giants rake in losses as market share war continues

E-commerce giants rake in losses as market share war continues

American entrepreneur finds Vietnam the right place at the right time

American entrepreneur finds Vietnam the right place at the right time

Vietnam in top 10 countries on belt and road property investment

Vietnam in top 10 countries on belt and road property investment

Vietnam eyes $2.4 bln upgrade to all civilian airports

Vietnam eyes $2.4 bln upgrade to all civilian airports

 
go to top