Add $702 million wind farm to national power plan: central province

By Dang Khoa   June 10, 2020 | 09:36 pm GMT+7
Ky Anh MK Wind Power Plant will have a total generation capacity of 1,139 gigawatt-hours (GWh) per year. Illustration photo by Pixabay.

Ha Tinh Province has requested the Ministry of Industry and Trade to add its VND16.2 trillion ($702 million) Ky Anh MK wind farm to the national power development plan.

Tran Tien Hung, Chairman of the central province’s People's Committee, has sent a request to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) seeking approval to integrate its Ky Anh MK wind farm project into the national power development plan for the period of 2011-2020 with a vision to 2030.

The project, invested by the MK Central Solar Power JSC, will have a total generation capacity of 1,139 gigawatt-hours (GWh) per year, contributed by four plants with the capacity of 100.8 megawatts (MW) each.

The province hopes to have the first plant start operating in June 2022, second in December the same year, and the third and fourth ones in June and December 2023, respectively.

As of March, Vietnam had 11 wind farms with a capacity of 377 MW out of the total of 78 that have been approved with a combined capacity of 4,800 MW.

Vietnam now aims for 10.7 percent of its total electricity output to be generated from renewable sources, mainly solar and wind, by 2030, up from the 6 percent it had targeted earlier.

