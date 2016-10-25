Ho Chi Minh City to unveil $45 million fund for startups

There are around 1,800 start-ups in Vietnam. Photo by AFP

Ho Chi Minh City plans to launch a startup support fund worth nearly $45 million next month as it aims to get thousands of projects off the ground soon.

The city’s Science and Technology Department said at a meeting on Monday that it will introduce guidlines for startups to access a support fund of VND1 trillion ($44.8 million) in late November.

HCMC aims to support 2,000 startup projects in the next five years and has received funding requests from 200 projects.

The fund will be opened for projects from a wide range of sectors – mechanics, electronics, chemicals, food production, finance, banking, insurance, commerce, transport, tourism, logistics, post and communication, real estate, healthcare, education and technology.

Each project will receive a maximum VND2 billion ($90,000) that can help it sustain until the product trial phase.

Nguyen Thanh Phong, the city mayor, said it will also set up an entrepreneurship center to connect startup businesses with investment funds.

More than 20 foreign venture funds have expanded in Vietnam, which has 1,800 startups in operation.

Related news:

> Should the Vietnamese government invest in start-ups?

> Vietnam to scrap controversial online business rule