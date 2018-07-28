Hanoi to go modern, install 1,000 public vending machines

Customers buy drinks at a vending machine at Hoan Kiem Lake, Hanoi. Photo acquired by VnExpress

Recently the city people's committee approved the installation of around 1,000 vending machines in public locations under its own supervision.

They are expected to provide a wide variety of beverages, snacks and fresh fruits besides customer assistance, especially to seniors, children and disabled people.

The locations include parks, botanical gardens, hospitals, schools, and train and bus stations, which meet the space requirement of 2-3 square meters.

They will be located at 500-1,000 metres away from each other with a maximum of four installed in close proximity if the specific needs of an area so demands.

Thong Nhat Park (Lenin Park) will have the largest number -- 10.

The machines will be capable of returning correct change to customers besides also accepting other payment methods such as cards and QR codes.

The people’s committee said the objective is to modernize retail sales in the city.

There are now 161 public vending machines in the capital.