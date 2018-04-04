VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

French AccorHotels becomes main operator of Sun Group resort

By Binh Minh   April 4, 2018 | 08:00 am GMT+7

Sun Group expects to successfully develop the new project into the first chain of international resorts in Vietnam.

Sun Group and France-based hotel group AccorHotels officially inaugurated the five-star Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort in the southern island of Phu Quoc on April 1.

Perched on Mui Ong Doi, Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort was designed with 227 ocean-view two-storey villas. Only 30 minutes from the international airport of Phu Quoc, the resort promises extraordinary hospitality experiences to its visitors. The resort is surrounded by a sea cliff and white strips of sand, offering romantic moments in a secluded area.

Dang Minh Truong, CEO of Sun Group, said: “With the launching of Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort, Sun Group expects to successfully develop Premier Village as the first chain of international resorts in Vietnam. Thanks to its unique location and outstanding interior design, Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort is expected to become the go-to resort complex of the luxury and upscale hotel segments.”

Jean-Francois Brun, cluster general manager at AccorHotels and general manager of Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort, said that “Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort possesses features of a design masterpiece, raising Phu Quoc’s hospitality and tourism scene to an entirely new level.”

The French-operated resort offers a wide variety of culinary experiences catered by experienced chefs at restaurants such as Corallo and The Market buffet restaurant. Apart from high-quality interiors imported from the world’s leading furniture brands, the resort complex also offers infinity pools, blurring the line between man-made structure and the natural horizon.

There are various facilities for a retreat, such as spas, an outdoor entertainment center, and a children’s club. Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort expects to launch Sunset Lounge, allowing customers to watch the sunrise and sunset with their family and friends.

Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort is the second international-scale resort complex which was invested by Sun Group among other hospitality and tourism facilities across the country. The resort complex was rated among Asia’s 25 best resort complexes and the world’s 25 best resort complexes for family vacationing.

polyad

The resort is surrounded by a sea cliff and white strips of sand, offering romantic moments in a secluded area.
polyad

Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort is expected to become the go-to resort complex of the luxury and upscale hotel segments.
polyad

Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort was designed with 227 ocean-view two-storey villas.
polyad

Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort expects to launch Sunset Lounge, allowing customers to watch the sunrise and sunset with their family and friends.
Tags: Sun Group French AccorHotels Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort
Read more
Vietnam a really cool market for air-conditioner makers

Vietnam a really cool market for air-conditioner makers

Vietnam's Techcombank pursues retail push after major IPO

Vietnam's Techcombank pursues retail push after major IPO

Smoke smoking: WHO wants Vietnam to raise tobacco taxes

Smoke smoking: WHO wants Vietnam to raise tobacco taxes

Another Vietnamese banker named for violations linked to massive banking fraud case

Another Vietnamese banker named for violations linked to massive banking fraud case

Beer brands pour big bucks into ads as Vietnam bucks global trend

Beer brands pour big bucks into ads as Vietnam bucks global trend

Vietnam rice exports to China drop

Vietnam rice exports to China drop

Industry bitter about Vietnam tax on sweetened drinks

Industry bitter about Vietnam tax on sweetened drinks

SE Asian stock markets gain as Italy concerns wane

SE Asian stock markets gain as Italy concerns wane

 
go to top