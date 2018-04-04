French AccorHotels becomes main operator of Sun Group resort

Sun Group and France-based hotel group AccorHotels officially inaugurated the five-star Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort in the southern island of Phu Quoc on April 1.

Perched on Mui Ong Doi, Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort was designed with 227 ocean-view two-storey villas. Only 30 minutes from the international airport of Phu Quoc, the resort promises extraordinary hospitality experiences to its visitors. The resort is surrounded by a sea cliff and white strips of sand, offering romantic moments in a secluded area.

Dang Minh Truong, CEO of Sun Group, said: “With the launching of Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort, Sun Group expects to successfully develop Premier Village as the first chain of international resorts in Vietnam. Thanks to its unique location and outstanding interior design, Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort is expected to become the go-to resort complex of the luxury and upscale hotel segments.”

Jean-Francois Brun, cluster general manager at AccorHotels and general manager of Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort, said that “Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort possesses features of a design masterpiece, raising Phu Quoc’s hospitality and tourism scene to an entirely new level.”

The French-operated resort offers a wide variety of culinary experiences catered by experienced chefs at restaurants such as Corallo and The Market buffet restaurant. Apart from high-quality interiors imported from the world’s leading furniture brands, the resort complex also offers infinity pools, blurring the line between man-made structure and the natural horizon.

There are various facilities for a retreat, such as spas, an outdoor entertainment center, and a children’s club. Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort expects to launch Sunset Lounge, allowing customers to watch the sunrise and sunset with their family and friends.

Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort is the second international-scale resort complex which was invested by Sun Group among other hospitality and tourism facilities across the country. The resort complex was rated among Asia’s 25 best resort complexes and the world’s 25 best resort complexes for family vacationing.

