VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Free trade deal boosts Vietnam's petrol imports from South Korea

By Ha Phuong   August 12, 2017 | 10:21 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese companies are turning away from Chinese petroleum suppliers in favor of South Korean.

Between January and July this year, Vietnamese firms imported around 1.72 million tons of petroleum from South Korea, marking a jump of 200 percent against the same period last year, latest data from Vietnam's customs showed.

The surge of petroleum imports from the East Asian country comes after a free trade agreement between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and South Korea came into effect in early 2016, lowering the import tariff on gasoline from 20 percent to 10 percent.

Meanwhile, petrol imports from traditional market China, which face a 20 percent tariff, witnessed an on-year decrease of 18 percent to 600,000 tons.

In total, Vietnam imported 7.55 million tons of petroleum worth $3.9 billion so far this year, marking a 34.2 percent jump in value from the same period last year.

Singapore remains Vietnam's the biggest petroleum supplier with 3.06 million tons. Petrol imports from ASEAN countries made up nearly 70 percent of Vietnam's total imports.

Vietnam exported around 1.2 million tons of petroleum in the first seven months, down 2 percent compared to the same period last year, mostly to Cambodia, Laos and China

Related News:
Tags: petrol import Vietnam Southeast Asia ASEAN South Korea
 
Read more
Vietnam pushes divestment in state-owned firms to counter rising public debt: HSBC

Vietnam pushes divestment in state-owned firms to counter rising public debt: HSBC

Vietnam's PM says pace of credit growth should be speeded up

Vietnam's PM says pace of credit growth should be speeded up

Oversupply, legal loopholes overshadow rise of the condotels in Vietnam

Oversupply, legal loopholes overshadow rise of the condotels in Vietnam

Walking zones send land prices skyrocketing in Saigon, Hanoi

Walking zones send land prices skyrocketing in Saigon, Hanoi

Treadmills to karaoke: China goes sharing crazy

Treadmills to karaoke: China goes sharing crazy

Top 12 Vietnamese startups to share $360,000 investment package

Top 12 Vietnamese startups to share $360,000 investment package

Disney empire strikes back, sort of, with new streaming plan

Disney empire strikes back, sort of, with new streaming plan

Rice to riches: Vietnam's shrimp farmers fish for fortunes

Rice to riches: Vietnam's shrimp farmers fish for fortunes

 
go to top