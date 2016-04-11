VnExpress International
Former governor of State Bank assumes new Party position

By Thanh Thanh Lan, Vuong Anh   April 11, 2016 | 03:40 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's new Chairman of the Central Committee's Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh. Photo: Nhat Minh

Former State Bank Governor Nguyen Van Binh was appointed chair of the Central Committee’s Economic Commission on April 11.

The Economic Commission acts as a consultative body for the Party Central Committee on policies and strategies related to economic issues. Binh replaces Vuong Dinh Hue who has been elected to deputy prime minister in the new cabinet.

In Binh's succesor, Vietnam has just appointed its youngest State Bank Governor in history in former deputy chief of the General Office of the Communist Party Le Minh Hung.

Binh was born in 1961 in the northern province of Phu Tho. He received a PhD in Economic Science in Russia. After three years working as deputy governor, Binh became governor of the State Bank in August 2011.

He started working for the State Bank in 1986. In November 1998, he was appointed deputy director of the State Bank branch in Hanoi after 12 years working at the International Cooperation Department and as chief of the State Bank Office.

From November 2001 to June 2005, he was sent to Russia as Vietnam’s representative to the board of directors of the International Investment Bank (IIB) in Russia, holding the positions of deputy chairman and acting chairman.

From July 2005 to April 2006, Binh continued working at the State Bank and served as chief inspector.

Tags: leadership transition politburo banking
