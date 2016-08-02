VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Foreign investors lay eyes on Vietnam’s renewable energy sector

By An Hong   August 2, 2016 | 06:46 pm GMT+7

Vietnam has opened up to foreign investors in a bid to meet the rising demand for power.

The World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Singapore-based renewable energy private equity fund Armstrong S.E. Clean Energy Fund have formed a partnership to invest in Gia Lai Electricity JSC (GEC).

IFC has acquired a 16 percent stake in the Ho Chi Minh City-based power company while Armstrong has taken a 20 percent share.

The move by IFC and Armstrong could spur further foreign interest in the country’s renewable energy sector.

Hydropower is the world’s largest source of renewable energy and accounts for one-fifth of the world’s electricity, according to statistics from IFC.

“As shareholders, IFC and Armstrong will not only support the company in expanding its core business in hydropower, but also help GEC become a leading company in Vietnam’s renewable energy sector,” said chief executive Le An Khang.

“Their investment is a vote of confidence in Vietnam’s hydropower sector potential and should help attract more international investors,” he continued.

Vietnam’s electricity consumption has grown twice as fast as the country’s economic growth rate in recent years. The country’s power output is expected to grow at an annual rate of 14 percent between 2015 and 2030.

Related news:

Vietnam approves $60 mln wind power project

Vietnam opens first energy-saving glass plant in Southeast Asia

Coal fired plants to replace hydro as top power source in Vietnam

Tags: electricity renewable energy power consumption economic growth GDP IFC Armstrong Gia Lai Electricity GEC hydropower hydro power plant
 
Read more
Vietnamese real estate group opens five-star hotel complex in Myanmar

Vietnamese real estate group opens five-star hotel complex in Myanmar

Heineken fizz falls flat as half-year profits drop

Heineken fizz falls flat as half-year profits drop

Vietnam's Masan records rocketing profits in H1 as sales jump

Vietnam's Masan records rocketing profits in H1 as sales jump

How to exploit Vietnam-Singapore economic cooperation

How to exploit Vietnam-Singapore economic cooperation

Vietnam dairy giant on global expansion path

Vietnam dairy giant on global expansion path

Ho Chi Minh City pledges to clean up business environment

Ho Chi Minh City pledges to clean up business environment

Thai investor plans giant $800 mln industrial park in Vietnam

Thai investor plans giant $800 mln industrial park in Vietnam

Vietnam delays health care cost hikes amid rising inflation

Vietnam delays health care cost hikes amid rising inflation

 
go to top