Foreign investors lay eyes on Vietnam’s renewable energy sector

The World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Singapore-based renewable energy private equity fund Armstrong S.E. Clean Energy Fund have formed a partnership to invest in Gia Lai Electricity JSC (GEC).

IFC has acquired a 16 percent stake in the Ho Chi Minh City-based power company while Armstrong has taken a 20 percent share.

The move by IFC and Armstrong could spur further foreign interest in the country’s renewable energy sector.

Hydropower is the world’s largest source of renewable energy and accounts for one-fifth of the world’s electricity, according to statistics from IFC.

“As shareholders, IFC and Armstrong will not only support the company in expanding its core business in hydropower, but also help GEC become a leading company in Vietnam’s renewable energy sector,” said chief executive Le An Khang.

“Their investment is a vote of confidence in Vietnam’s hydropower sector potential and should help attract more international investors,” he continued.

Vietnam’s electricity consumption has grown twice as fast as the country’s economic growth rate in recent years. The country’s power output is expected to grow at an annual rate of 14 percent between 2015 and 2030.

Related news:

> Vietnam approves $60 mln wind power project

> Vietnam opens first energy-saving glass plant in Southeast Asia

> Coal fired plants to replace hydro as top power source in Vietnam