VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Finance

Vietnam to integrate stock indices in 2016

By VGP, Dam Tuan   April 12, 2016 | 03:58 pm GMT+7

The combined markets of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh will entice more capital from foreign investors and raise the image and transparency of the market to international investors.

In a Q2 press conference, General Director of the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) Tran Van Dung said that markets in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City signed a cooperation agreement on April 12 to integrate into a single index in 2016.

vietnam-to-integrate-stock-indices-in-2016

HNX and HOSE will be combined into a common index. Photo by VnExpress

With the inclusion of the UPCoM market, HNX has more than 700 enterprises, double the number listed on the HOSE. 

International investors are taking more interest in Vietnam's stock markets. So far this year, they've accounted for 17 to 18 percent of the whole market.

Dung said that teams from the HNX and HOSE will work on technical specifications, a name and operational approach. Infrastructure is expected to be finished in the third or fourth quarter this year, and the new general index will go into operation by the year-end.

Regarding the derivatives market, the head of HOSE said the HNX along with Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD) will announce technical specifications this April for stock companies to develop infrastructure.

The general director said preparations for the derivatives market will be finished in 2016 but it will only launch in 2017 due to a training and testing lag.

Tags: stock exchange HOSE HNX UPCoM
 
Read more
World Bank lender to buy stake in TP Bank

World Bank lender to buy stake in TP Bank

Vietnam Animation Company hopes to capture IPO audience

Vietnam Animation Company hopes to capture IPO audience

Secondary bond market attracts record foreign purchases

Secondary bond market attracts record foreign purchases

Oil down ahead of producer meeting, dollar slips

Oil down ahead of producer meeting, dollar slips

VietinBank ranked highest of Vietnam’s banks in Top 100 ASEAN Banks 2016

VietinBank ranked highest of Vietnam’s banks in Top 100 ASEAN Banks 2016

VinaCapital fund listed on London Stock Exchange

VinaCapital fund listed on London Stock Exchange

Vietnam’s second largest telecommunications group to divest stakes in 50 enterprises

Vietnam’s second largest telecommunications group to divest stakes in 50 enterprises

New foreign owned bank to enter Vietnam market

New foreign owned bank to enter Vietnam market

 
go to top