vietnam-to-integrate-stock-indices-in-2016

In a Q2 press conference, General Director of the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) Tran Van Dung said that markets in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City signed a cooperation agreement on April 12 to integrate into a single index in 2016.

HNX and HOSE will be combined into a common index. Photo by VnExpress

With the inclusion of the UPCoM market, HNX has more than 700 enterprises, double the number listed on the HOSE.

International investors are taking more interest in Vietnam's stock markets. So far this year, they've accounted for 17 to 18 percent of the whole market.

Dung said that teams from the HNX and HOSE will work on technical specifications, a name and operational approach. Infrastructure is expected to be finished in the third or fourth quarter this year, and the new general index will go into operation by the year-end.

Regarding the derivatives market, the head of HOSE said the HNX along with Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD) will announce technical specifications this April for stock companies to develop infrastructure.

The general director said preparations for the derivatives market will be finished in 2016 but it will only launch in 2017 due to a training and testing lag.