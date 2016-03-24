Electric taxis to roll onto Vietnam’s streets this year

The electric cars will hit Vietnam’s streets after a deal between the local taxi operator and the French carmaker is finalised later this year.

Mai Linh and Renault are on the verge of agreeing a deal for 100 electric cars to trial in Vietnam, said President of the National Assembly of France Claude Bartolone at a press conference in Ho Chi Minh City earlier this week.

The deal is expected to be signed next month, said French Ambassador to Vietnam Jean-Noël Poirier at an event held to wrap up the four-day visit of the French NA President on March 21.

It is part of Mai Linh’s bigger plan to replace its entire gasoline-powered taxi fleet with electric vehicles, said Poirier, adding that the results of the trial will enable Mai Linh to decide when it is appropriate to make the transition.

The value of the deal is still unknown, he added.

In December last year, Mai Linh and Auto Motors Vietnam (AMV), the official importer of Renault automobiles in Vietnam, signed a memorandum of understanding to import 10,000-20,000 of Renault's electric cars in the next five years.

In addition, the two parties will conduct a survey on domestic assembly solutions for electric cars in the future.

Most taxis in Vietnam run on conventional fuel like gasoline, and a very small proportion use LPG.