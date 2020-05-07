Year-end is new completion date for Hanoi’s first underground metro station

Inside the S9 Station of the Nhon - Hanoi Railway Station Metro Line, the first subway in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Phuong Son.

Work on S9, the first of four underground stations on the Nhon – Hanoi Railway Station route, began in June last year, and the Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board had originally planned to complete all the four last year.

It has not given a reason for the delay or said when the other three will be completed.

An artist's impression of a subway station as part of the Nhon - Hanoi Railway Station Metro Line in Hanoi. Photo courtesy of the Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board.

The station is on Kim Ma Street in Dong Da District.

After the first floor is reinforced, workers will dig further to build a second floor where the trains will run.

There will also be eight elevated ones on the Nhon – Hanoi Railway Station line, the second in the city after Cat Linh – Ha Dong.

It will run 12.5 kilometers from Nhon in the western district of Nam Tu Liem to the city railway station in the downtown area. Of this four kilometers will be underground.

It will have 10 trains made in France, with the first set to arrive in July. Test runs on the elevated section are scheduled by the end of the year, with commercial operations set to begin next year.

It was originally scheduled to be completed in September 2017, but has seen frequent delays.

The first line, which has also been delayed for years, is in the final step of safety evaluation, but a deadline for commercial operation has not been set.