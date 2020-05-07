VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Year-end is new completion date for Hanoi’s first underground metro station

By Phuong Son   May 7, 2020 | 03:35 pm GMT+7
Year-end is new completion date for Hanoi’s first underground metro station
Inside the S9 Station of the Nhon - Hanoi Railway Station Metro Line, the first subway in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Phuong Son.

Hanoi’s first subway station is set to be completed by the end of the year with construction going on the first of two floors.

Work on S9, the first of four underground stations on the Nhon – Hanoi Railway Station route, began in June last year, and the Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board had originally planned to complete all the four last year.

It has not given a reason for the delay or said when the other three will be completed.

An artists impression of a subway station as part of the Nhon - Hanoi Railway Station Metro Line in Hanoi. Photo courtesy of the Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board.

An artist's impression of a subway station as part of the Nhon - Hanoi Railway Station Metro Line in Hanoi. Photo courtesy of the Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board.

The station is on Kim Ma Street in Dong Da District.

After the first floor is reinforced, workers will dig further to build a second floor where the trains will run.

There will also be eight elevated ones on the Nhon – Hanoi Railway Station line, the second in the city after Cat Linh – Ha Dong.

It will run 12.5 kilometers from Nhon in the western district of Nam Tu Liem to the city railway station in the downtown area. Of this four kilometers will be underground.

It will have 10 trains made in France, with the first set to arrive in July. Test runs on the elevated section are scheduled by the end of the year, with commercial operations set to begin next year.

It was originally scheduled to be completed in September 2017, but has seen frequent delays.

The first line, which has also been delayed for years, is in the final step of safety evaluation, but a deadline for commercial operation has not been set.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Hanoi metro Hanoi first subway station Hanoi underground metro line
 
Read more
Central bank mulls ban on purchase of convertible bonds

Central bank mulls ban on purchase of convertible bonds

Vietnam fiscal deficit to reach seven-year high

Vietnam fiscal deficit to reach seven-year high

Sa Pa Airport to be smaller, cost estimate almost halved

Sa Pa Airport to be smaller, cost estimate almost halved

Blue chips drive VN-Index to fourth straight gaining session

Blue chips drive VN-Index to fourth straight gaining session

13,800 workers needed to build, operate Long Thanh Airport

13,800 workers needed to build, operate Long Thanh Airport

VN-Index surges in third consecutive gaining session

VN-Index surges in third consecutive gaining session

Vietnam 12th strongest economy amid Covid-19 fallout

Vietnam 12th strongest economy amid Covid-19 fallout

April manufacturing PMI lowest in nine years

April manufacturing PMI lowest in nine years

 
go to top