VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

VN-Index sees highest gain in 2 months

By Minh Son   September 12, 2018 | 09:36 am GMT+7
VN-Index sees highest gain in 2 months
An investor sits in front of stock market screens at a securities company in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index closed up 1.52 percent on Tuesday, the highest in two months.

It ended the day at 985.06, up 14.72 points.

The HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange and the UPCoM-Index for unlisted companies rose by 0.66 percent and 0.81 percent, respectively.

The VN30-Index, representing the 30 largest stocks in terms of capitalization, also rose, reaching 958.91 points for a 1.65 percent gain.

Several blue chips rose sharply, dairy giant Vinamilk (VNM) by 3.4 percent, PetroVietnam Gas (GAS) by 2.7 percent, Vietnam’s biggest private conglomerate Vingroup (VIC) by almost 2 percent, and budget carrier Vietjet Air (VJC) by 2.1 percent.

Bank stocks joined in, with Vietcombank (VCB), BIDV (BID) and Vietinbank (CTG) all rising by 1.6-3.8 percent.

ACB, HDBank (HDB), VPBank (VPB), and VIB also closed in the green.

After crossing the 1, 200-point mark on April 9, the VN-Index slumped. In the second quarter it plunged 18.19 percent, making it the worst-performing market in the world.

Since then, it has not hit four figures again, with the 1, 000 expected to be a major psychological resistance level.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam VN Index benchmark stock market VN30 Index
 
Read more
Vietnam PM proposes shared ASEAN mobile network

Vietnam PM proposes shared ASEAN mobile network

World Economic Forum on ASEAN begins in Hanoi

World Economic Forum on ASEAN begins in Hanoi

Industry 4.0 can catalyze ASEAN development: Vietnam PM

Industry 4.0 can catalyze ASEAN development: Vietnam PM

Vietnam posts surprise $2.2 bln trade surplus in August

Vietnam posts surprise $2.2 bln trade surplus in August

Vietnam startups lack government support when it matters most

Vietnam startups lack government support when it matters most

Vietnam’s low-tech agriculture startups fail to interest investors

Vietnam’s low-tech agriculture startups fail to interest investors

World Economic Forum on ASEAN attracts 80 Southeast Asia start-ups

World Economic Forum on ASEAN attracts 80 Southeast Asia start-ups

 
go to top