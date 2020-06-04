VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

VN-Index gains narrow as blue chips slump

By Hung Le   June 4, 2020 | 07:31 pm GMT+7
VN-Index gains narrow as blue chips slump
An investor looks at stock prices on the screens at a brokerage in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The VN-Index edged up 0.31 percent to 883.90 points Thursday, but several of the market’s biggest capped stocks finished in the red.

209 stocks gained and 145 lost on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), on which the VN-Index is based. Trading volume remained above average, reaching VND6.65 trillion ($286 million) both in order-matched and put-through transactions.

The VN30-Index for the market’s 30 biggest capped stocks shed 0.06 percent this session, even though 15 tickers gained and against 12 losses.

CTD of construction giant Coteccons and ROS of real estate developer FLC Faros both surged 7 percent this session, hitting their ceiling prices. SSI of brokerage Saigon Securities Inc. followed with 3.3 percent.

CTD had plunged to its floor price on Tuesday and dropped another 6.4 percent the following day after Kusto Group, a Singapore-based major shareholder, called an extraordinary general meeting the same day to elect a new Board of Directors and order a special audit on the construction firm’s management practices.

However, Coteccon’s general director Nguyen Sy Cong late Wednesday had issued a press release clarifying its business practices and said that Kusto, which holds a 18.23 percent stake in the company, had last October made the same move in order to replace the management and acquire a bigger stake in the construction firm.

The next three major gainers belonged to Vietnam’s three biggest state-owned banks by assets. CTG of VietinBank gained 2.7 percent, BID of BDIV rose 2 percent, and VCB of Vietcombank added 1.3 percent.

VRE of mall operator Vincom Retail and PLX of petroleum distributor Petrolimex gained 1.1 percent and 1 percent respectively, while the rest of the blue chips rose less than 1 percent.

In the opposite direction, HDB of private HDBank and VPB of private VPBank were some of the biggest losers, dropping 2.5 percent and 1.2 percent respectively. HPG of leading steelmaker Hoa Phat Group also fell 1.3 percent.

The biggest drags on the VN30-Index came from VIC of private conglomerate Vingroup and VHM its real estate subsidiary Vinhomes, which fell 0.8 percent and 0.5 percent respectively. These tickers are the biggest and third biggest capped stocks in the VN30 basket.

Other major losing stocks included MSN of food conglomerate Masan Group, down 0.8 percent, TCB of private lender Techcombank, down 0.7 percent, and SAB of major brewer Sabeco, which shed 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the HNX-Index for stocks on Hanoi Stock Exchange rose 0.8 percent and the UPCoM-Index for stocks on Unlisted Public Companies Market kept its opening price.

Foreign investors’ net sell on all three bourses almost tripled over the previous session, reaching VND150 billion ($6.45 million), with selling pressure mostly on HPG of Hoa Phat Group, and the E1VFVN30, an exchange-traded-fund which imitates the composition, and in turn the performance of the VN30. 

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam stock

stock market

VN-Index

blue chips

 

Read more

Over seven million Vietnamese workers can lose jobs

Over seven million Vietnamese workers can lose jobs

VN-Index up third session in a row

VN-Index up third session in a row

Payment bottleneck puts the brakes on Hanoi metro test

Payment bottleneck puts the brakes on Hanoi metro test

Vietnam raises taxable income threshold 22 pct

Vietnam raises taxable income threshold 22 pct

Vietnam economy gradually reboots in May

Vietnam economy gradually reboots in May

VN-Index pulls back after small losing session

VN-Index pulls back after small losing session

Vietnam eyes exports of seven million tons of rice this year

Vietnam eyes exports of seven million tons of rice this year

VN-Index ends three-session gaining streak

VN-Index ends three-session gaining streak

 
go to top