Economy

Vietnam seeks to invest $60 mln in two highways

By Dat Nguyen   March 10, 2020 | 01:48 pm GMT+7
A landmark in Thanh Hoa Town of central Thanh Hoa Province. Photo by Shutterstock/sirokuma

The government is seeking approval from the National Assembly to spend VND1.4 trillion ($60.2 million) on building two coastal highways in central Thanh Hoa Province.

Their construction was approved last year. Another VND343 billion ($14.8 million) will come from the public investment budget approved for this year.

The highways are together estimated to cost VND3.08 trillion ($132.6 million), with the rest coming from private investors under a public-private partnership model. Investors will collect toll for 23 years to recoup their investment.

One highway will run 10.5 kilometers from Hoang Hoa District to tourism hotspot, the beach town Sam Son, while the 14.5-kilometer second highway will connect Quang Xuong and Tinh Gia districts.

They will allow speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour.

It is unclear when the construction will start, but last year Thanh Hoa authorities had proposed a time frame of 2019 to 2023.

Thanh Hoa is the most populated province in Vietnam and the fifth largest.

