Economy

Vietnam’s royal city seeks private investment for tourism complex

By Vo Thanh   December 18, 2018 | 07:14 pm GMT+7

Hue is calling on private businesses to invest in a commercial tourism complex with hotels, food courts and parks.

The city in central Vietnam has approved a plan to build the complex on an area of 23 hectares (56.8 acres) on its outskirts.

The complex will uplift an existing residential area that is home to 1,000 locals.

Authorities in Thua Thien-Hue Province, home to Hue, has said they want the VND500-700 billion ($21.5-30 million) complex to be completed by 2020.

Hue, the seat of the Nguyen Dynasty from 1802 until the end of feudal Vietnam in 1945, stands out from other parts of the country thanks to its Imperial Citadel and royal tombs that have made it the top tourist destination for years.

The province has decided to make the tourism and service sectors a foundation for its long-term economic development.

In the first 11 months this year, more than four million tourists visited the province, up 19.7 percent, including 1.73 million foreigners, compared to 1.5 million in the whole of 2017.

