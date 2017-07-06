VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Vietnam's growth forecast lowered by International Monetary Fund

By VnExpress   July 6, 2017 | 03:34 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's growth forecast lowered by International Monetary Fund
Laborers work at TAL garment factory in Vinh Phuc province, Vietnam May 23, 2017. Picture taken May 23, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Kham

A previous estimate of 6.5 percent has been slashed to 6.3 percent on the back of an underperforming oil industry.

Vietnam’s growth outlook has been cut to 6.3 percent this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Thursday, lowering its forecast from the previously projected 6.5 percent.

The country's oil sector has underperformed in the first half of this year, according to the IMF, but momentum has been maintained in the manufacturing and foreign direct investment sectors, while agricultural production has bounced back.

The IMF said that Vietnam’s economy could benefit from what it described as an “ambitious reform agenda” outlined by the leadership, which could raise growth potential and increase resilience.

Bilateral trade agreements such as the E.U.-Vietnam FTA could also help boost exports and foreign direct investment.

Based on the fund's calculations, inflation this year will stabilize at around 5 percent, and Vietnam’s current account surplus is projected to decline as imports strengthen.

The fund also noted that high public debt, tighter global financial conditions, rising protectionism and the collapse of the U.S.-led Trans Pacific Partnership could hinder Vietnam’s near-term growth prospects.

The Washington-based financial institution also projected that Vietnam’s economy will expand by 6.3 percent in 2018.

In contrast, the Asian Development Bank adjusted its forecast for Vietnam’s growth up in April to 6.5 percent for this year, from a previous estimate of 6.3 percent.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam economy IMF GDP
 
Read more
HSBC lowers 2017 economic growth forecast for Vietnam

HSBC lowers 2017 economic growth forecast for Vietnam

US, China fail to agree on trade issues, casting doubt on other issues

US, China fail to agree on trade issues, casting doubt on other issues

Fitch affirms China's A+ rating with stable outlook

Fitch affirms China's A+ rating with stable outlook

China's June factory price inflation subdued on modest raw materials recovery

China's June factory price inflation subdued on modest raw materials recovery

Asia manufacturing picks up in June but momentum seen slowing into second half

Asia manufacturing picks up in June but momentum seen slowing into second half

Compelling Vietnam: Foreign investors unfazed by Trump's trade deal rebuff

Compelling Vietnam: Foreign investors unfazed by Trump's trade deal rebuff

Five Vietnamese companies in Asia’s top 300: Nikkei

Five Vietnamese companies in Asia’s top 300: Nikkei

Vietnam's fishermen unhappy with low compensation in shipbuilding scandal

Vietnam's fishermen unhappy with low compensation in shipbuilding scandal

 
go to top