VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Vietnam posts surprise $2.2 bln trade surplus in August

By Reuters   September 11, 2018 | 10:20 am GMT+7
Vietnam posts surprise $2.2 bln trade surplus in August
Workers are seen at a construction site in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Strong growth in telephone and textile exports helped Vietnam post a $2.2 billion trade surplus in August, according to customs data.

The August surplus even surpassed Vietnam’s $2.1-billion surplus for all of last year, and was a positive signal for economic growth, which is expected to beat the government’s forecast of 6.7-percent target for 2018.

Exports in August rose 15.6 percent from a month earlier to $23.48 billion, while imports rose 1.6 percent to $21.28 billion, the customs department said on its website.

Exports in January-August rose 16.7 percent annually to $158.4 billion, led by shipments in smartphones, garments and electronic home appliances, and were on track to outperform the government’s full-year target for a 7-8 percent increase.

Vietnam, the largest producer of smartphones for Samsung Electronics, shipped $45 billion worth of telephones and spare parts in the eight-month period, up 32 percent annually, easily outstripping the government’s estimate of $30.9 billion, the report showed.

Textile, garments, electronic and computer exports also rose strongly in the first eight months with a combined value of $52 billion, also much higher than the government’s estimate of $37.9 billion, official data showed.

Exports of steel and ingots jumped 55 percent in the eight-month period to $3.1 billion, higher than the government’s estimate of $2.9 billion.

The United States has slapped steel import duties on steel products from Vietnam that originated in China, to deter Vietnam from being used for transhipment by China to avoid U.S. tariffs.

Eight-month imports were up 12.4 percent at $153.7 billion, producing a trade surplus $4.69 billion, the report showed.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam trade surplus August 2018 growth exports
 
Read more
Vietnam startups lack government support when it matters most

Vietnam startups lack government support when it matters most

Vietnam’s low-tech agriculture startups fail to interest investors

Vietnam’s low-tech agriculture startups fail to interest investors

World Economic Forum on ASEAN attracts 80 Southeast Asia start-ups

World Economic Forum on ASEAN attracts 80 Southeast Asia start-ups

Vietnam report on Japanese ODA projects inaccurate: JICA

Vietnam report on Japanese ODA projects inaccurate: JICA

Japan top investor in Vietnam, has interests in multiple sectors

Japan top investor in Vietnam, has interests in multiple sectors

Vietnam expressways to stretch further, cover 7000 km

Vietnam expressways to stretch further, cover 7000 km

Deputy PM calls for crackdown on Chinese digital wallet payments

Deputy PM calls for crackdown on Chinese digital wallet payments

 
go to top