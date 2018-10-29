VnExpress International
Economy

Vietnam Jan-Oct coffee exports seen up 21.5 pct, rice to grow 3.4 pct

By Reuters   October 29, 2018 | 11:16 am GMT+7
Vietnam exported $180 million worth of rice from January to October 2018. Photo by Shutterstock/FenlioQ

Vietnam’s coffee exports grew 21.5 percent and rice exports 3.4 percent year-on-year in the first ten months, government data showed on Monday.

Coffee 

Coffee exports from Vietnam will rise an estimated 21.5 percent between January and October from a year ago to 1.58 million tons, equal to 26.3 million 60-kg bags, the General Statistics Office said in a report on Monday.

Coffee export revenue for Vietnam, the world’s biggest producer of the robusta bean, rose 1.1 percent to $2.98 billion in the 10-month period, the report said.

October coffee exports were estimated at 130,000 tons, worth $230 million.

Rice

Rice exports in January-October from Vietnam were forecast to rise 3.4 percent from a year ago to 5.24 million tons. Revenue from rice exports in the period was forecast to grow 16.1 percent year-on-year to $2.64 billion.

October rice exports from Vietnam, the world’s third-largest shipper of the grain, were recorded at 350,000 tons, worth $180 million.

Energy

Vietnam’s January-October crude oil exports plunged 45.4 percent year-on-year to an estimated 3.22 million tons.

Crude oil export revenue in the first 10 months of 2018 fell 24.8 percent to $1.82 billion.

Oil product imports in the 10-month period were estimated at 10 million tonnes, falling 5.1 percent from the same period last year, while the value of product imports rose 20 percent to $6.77 billion.

Vietnam’s January-to-October liquefied petroleum gas imports increased 5.7 percent from a year earlier to 1.2 million tons.

Tags: Vietnam coffee rice export grow ten months January October 2018 energy crude oil
 
