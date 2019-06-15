VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Vietnam fiscal deficit to remain high: Fitch

By Hung Le    June 15, 2019 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam fiscal deficit to remain high: Fitch
Vietnam's fiscal deficit was estimated at 5.9 percent last year. Photo by Shutterstock/thi.

Vietnam’s fiscal deficit is expected to remain at a high 5.7 percent of GDP in 2019, according to macro research firm Fitch Solutions. 

The research arm of credit ratings agency Fitch said this week that Vietnam’s low tariff collection due to its open trade policy and the slow progress of state-owned enterprises (SOE) divestment would put downward pressure on revenue collection in 2019. 

State divestment from SOEs remained behind schedule, with only 30 approved for privatization in the first five months of 2019 out of a total of 127 the government had targeted by 2020.

The country's continued pursuit of trade liberalization would weigh on tariff revenue growth, even while its import growth would continue to be supported in the coming quarters by the country's resilient economic outlook particularly amid the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute.

Vietnam had been actively pursuing an open-door trade policy, with 11 free trade agreements in effect and another 13 in the negotiation or consultative study stage.

The elimination of most tariffs lines under these agreements implied that while import growth was likely to see significant upside, it was unlikely to translate into tariff revenue growth. 

The country's fiscal deficit was estimated at 5.9 percent last year and in the first quarter of 2019. 

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam fiscal deficit remain wide 2019 Fitch Solutions equitization trade policy
 
Read more
Unicorns scarce in Vietnam’s bustling startup scene

Unicorns scarce in Vietnam’s bustling startup scene

Southern provinces set to suffer power shortage

Southern provinces set to suffer power shortage

Vietnam’s seniors shows age no bar to consumption

Vietnam’s seniors shows age no bar to consumption

Investors pledge $425 million at Vietnam Venture Summit 2019

Investors pledge $425 million at Vietnam Venture Summit 2019

Vietnam to crack down on ‘Made in Vietnam’ labelling of Chinese exports

Vietnam to crack down on ‘Made in Vietnam’ labelling of Chinese exports

Agriculture exports to China slacken as conditions tighten

Agriculture exports to China slacken as conditions tighten

Ministry proposes toll hike on low-traffic BOT roads

Ministry proposes toll hike on low-traffic BOT roads

 
go to top