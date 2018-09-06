Vietnam expressways to stretch further, cover 7000 km

Construction on Ha Long - Hai Phong Expressway. The expressway, which opened September 1, cut Hanoi - Ha Long travel time by half. Photo by VnExpress/Minh Cuong

The Transport Engineering Design Inc. (TEDI) are consulting engineers for the proposal.

In the previous proposal, the expressways had 21 different routes across cities and regions, with a total length of 6,400 kilometers.

Under the new proposal, TEDI has listed three separate major time frames - 2,100 kilometers to be completed before 2020; 4,000 by 2030; and the rest after 2030.

The estimated total investment for this project until 2020 is about $7.84 billion, from 2020-2030 is $37.24 billion, and after 2030 is $10.94 billion.

The total land area taken up by the expressway projects will also increase by 6,800 hectares.

The North-South expressway will get top priority, as will routes to major cities and large seaports.

The expressways aim to connect key economic centers and border gates that rely heavily on transportation. The plan also seeks to create high linkages with other more advanced modes of transportation and help improve regional integration.