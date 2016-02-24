VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Utility group can raise electricity price without government approval

February 24, 2016 | 05:50 pm GMT+7

State-run utility group EVN may be allowed to raise the average retail price of power by five percent without having to seek official approval from the government, according to a draft statement from Vietnam's Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will set the band in which retail electricity prices are allowed to move, according to the statement, with the time span between each two consecutive price rises being at least three months.

EVN, the country’s dominant power distributor, said it would raise the average price this year to 1,651 dong (7.5 U.S. cent) per kilowatt hour (kwh), excluding value-added tax, from the average of 1,630 dong last year.

EVN increased its electricity revenue by 1,800 billion dong (US$80 million) in 2015, up 18.5 percent from the year before.

Power output in 2016 could rise 10.35 percent from last year to 175.9 billion kwh, including the electricity generated by EVN plants and purchases from domestic and foreign sources, state media reported EVN as saying its production plan.

Tags: electricity retail price
 
Read more

Apple looks to fill key Vietnam positions

Two job vacancies have been available on social networking site linkedin.com for 13 days, and by clicking “apply ...
Vietnam second fastest growing Uber market

Vietnam second fastest growing Uber market

Jan-Feb foreign direct investment rises 15 percent

Jan-Feb foreign direct investment rises 15 percent

Vietnam targets over 6,400km of expressway by 2030

Vietnam targets over 6,400km of expressway by 2030

Vietnam’s Feb PMI drops off

Vietnam’s Feb PMI drops off

Leading Japanese carrier to acquire Vietnam Airlines stake

Leading Japanese carrier to acquire Vietnam Airlines stake

World Bank: Vietnam able to reach US$18,000 annual income by 2035

World Bank: Vietnam able to reach US$18,000 annual income by 2035

Vietnam opens first specialised checkpoint at international airport

Vietnam opens first specialised checkpoint at international airport

 
go to top