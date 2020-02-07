Stocks rise for second session after novel coronavirus related plunge

An investor looks at stock boards at a securities firm in HCMC. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

Order-matched transactions on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) fell to VND3.1 trillion ($133.4 million) from VND3.75 trillion ($160.94 million) on Thursday, which had seen the VN-Index surge 1.36 percent.

HoSE, on which the VN-Index is based, saw a fairly balanced session with 185 stocks gaining and 161 losing. The VN30-Index for Vietnam’s 30 biggest market caps edged up 0.07 percent, with 13 tickers gaining and 13 losing.

ROS of real estate developer FLC Faros and CTD of construction giant Coteccons were the biggest gainers this session, both surging 7 percent, their ceiling prices.

ROS had been the biggest losing stock on the VN30 for many consecutive sessions, having fallen to its floor price (6.7 to 7 percent) in 12 out of its last 20 sessions.

The next major gainer was VRE of retail corporation Vincom Retail, which rose 3.4 percent. VIC of its parent corporation Vingroup, the biggest market cap ticker on HoSE, kept its opening price, while VHM of sister real estate developer Vinhomes, second on HoSE in terms of market cap, also gained 0.2 percent.

VJC of budget carrier Vietjet Air added 2.9 percent, SAB of Vietnam’s biggest brewer Sabeco 2.6 percent, VNM of dairy giant Vinamilk 2.5 percent.

In the other direction, HPG of leading steelmaker Hoa Phat Group slumped most at 3.4 percent, followed by CTG of VietinBank and BID of BDIV, two of Vietnam’s biggest state-owned lenders by assets, which fell 3.1 percent and 2.8 percent respectively.

Four other mid-sized lenders were also among losing stocks this session, including MBB of state-owned Military Bank, EIB of Eximbank, TCB of Techcombank and VPB of VPBank.

Meanwhile, the HNX-Index for stocks on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, Vietnam’s second main bourse for small and midcap stocks, fell 0.87 percent, while the UPCoM-Index for unlisted public companies gained 0.27 percent.

Foreign investors were net sellers again on all three bourses to the tune of VND107 billion ($4.59 million). Selling pressure was most focused on VIC of Vingroup and POW of state-owned PetroVietnam Power, which shed 1.4 percent.

